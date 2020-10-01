Run a Knoxville 5k and be a child’s superhero

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Being a superhero for a kid with a serious illness can be as simple as signing up for a fun 5K in Knoxville.

The Superhero 5K will have limited in-person spots this fall for the event on October 17 at Lakeshore Park. However, you can also run or simply walk your miles at your own pace and participate virtually.

Participants who sign up can still earn a tie-dye-design shirt. The 5K benefits The Dream Connection this October.

Dr. Mary Palmer volunteers with The Dream Connection. He said this program gives patients and their families some much-needed relief from the stress of coping with serious illness.

The group grants wishes so children can have fun experiences their families might not otherwise be able to give them.

“Kids with cancer, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida. Those kids have a lot to do at the hospital. Their families are always torn apart with these kind of treatments. And a dream honors the dreams they have that’s different from fighting illness,” Palmer said.

