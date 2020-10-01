Advertisement

Run a Knoxville 5k and be a child’s superhero

Superhero 5K runs October 1 - 17
Participant shirt for the Superhero 5K to benefit The Dream Connection in Knoxville.
Participant shirt for the Superhero 5K to benefit The Dream Connection in Knoxville.(wvlt)
By Anne Brock
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Being a superhero for a kid with a serious illness can be as simple as signing up for a fun 5K in Knoxville.

The Superhero 5K will have limited in-person spots this fall for the event on October 17 at Lakeshore Park. However, you can also run or simply walk your miles at your own pace and participate virtually.

Participants who sign up can still earn a tie-dye-design shirt. The 5K benefits The Dream Connection this October.

Dr. Mary Palmer volunteers with The Dream Connection. He said this program gives patients and their families some much-needed relief from the stress of coping with serious illness.

The group grants wishes so children can have fun experiences their families might not otherwise be able to give them.

“Kids with cancer, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida. Those kids have a lot to do at the hospital. Their families are always torn apart with these kind of treatments. And a dream honors the dreams they have that’s different from fighting illness,” Palmer said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘No indication’ of a black bear in area after scavanged human remains found in Campbell County

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The body has been transported to Knoxville for autopsy and TWRA has set a trap for the bear.

News

Florida man arrested for throwing Bible at deputies

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Florida man faces several charges after deputies said he threw the good Book at them--literally.

News

East Tennessee family’s orchard business thrives in 8th generation

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Anne Brock
The family’s granddaughter plans to continue the tradition.

WVLT

Cooler for high school football, Vols home opener

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Bowling
The cool air may be a bit delayed, but it may require you to keep a jacket around for the next two days.

Latest News

News

Claiborne Co. nurse charged with prescription fraud charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
After an investigation, the TBI says they found evidence that Powell forged hydrocodone prescriptions and had them filled for her personal use.

News

Maryville school brings home second national award

Updated: 1 hour ago
Foothills Elementary wins it's second National Blue Ribbon Award.

News

Get a haircut for a good cause with KARM and Alchemy Salon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Could you use a little trim? Well you can soon be able to get one while serving a good cause.

News

East Tenn. organizations offer help to women following miscarriage

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to research by the Mayo Clinic, as many as 1 in 4 known pregnancies end in miscarriage.

News

Sevierville police warn of catalytic converter thefts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Sevierville Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout after a rash of catalytic converter thefts.

News

KPD looking for suspects accused of assaulting store clerk during attempted robbery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
If you recognize the individuals in the photo, or know anything about the incident, you are asked to call 865-215-7137.