Sevier Co. mayor extends mask mandate

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Face coverings will continue to be required in Sevier County through October 30.

“The mandate appears to have been effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Sevier County,” said Waters. “Therefore, I am extending the executive order through Oct. 30. Barring a significant increase in cases between now and then, I intend to allow the order to expire on Oct. 30. We will continue to monitor the data and urge our businesses and citizens to follow the Tennessee Pledge.”

The decision came after Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters signed Executive Order 39 Wednesday night, extending the county’s mask mandate.

The executive order requiring face coverings in public indoor areas has been extended through October 30. To read the order, go to https://t.co/gqgLnIjIWP — Sevier County (@SevierCounty) October 1, 2020

The mayor said October is a busy month for the county and he believes keeping masks mandatory will help keep the community healthy during this time.

“We are thankful that our tourism numbers since the shutdown have exceeded expectations. I appreciate our business community, employees, citizens, and visitors following the mandate. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the county’s daily positivity rate decreased approximately 8.5% and average daily cases dropped from a high of 40 to 14 during the previous mandates. Our community continues to work together to fight this pandemic, resulting in no additional business restrictions or closures imposed by the state,” Waters added.

The previous mask order extended on August 28 was set to expire on September 30.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.