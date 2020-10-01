Sevierville police warn of catalytic converter thefts

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout after a rash of catalytic converter thefts.

Police said, over the last few days, converters have been stolen from numerous vehicles around the area. Officers said the suspects are targeting large groups of vehicles, like those located at businesses, and removing the converters overnights.

The department cautioned businesses with numerous fleet vehicles to be wary and watch for this activity. Anyone with any information is asked to call 865-453-5506.

