Advertisement

Store in Gatlinburg honors law enforcement

The Blue Line Tactical and Practical Store is a new place in Gatlinburg where you can buy police-themed T-shirts and collectibles.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Blue Line Tactical and Practical Store is a new place in Gatlinburg where you can buy police-themed T-shirts and collectibles. The owners say the store isn’t just about profits, but also about honor.

The moment you walk into this store in Gatlinburg you’re going to know that it’s dedicated to law enforcement.

“When people walk in the store, I’ve told the employees that I want them to feel like they’re coming home,” said Buck Cox. “On the steps, that’s the acronym for the thin blue line--honesty, integrity courage, bravery--it speaks to what the job takes.”

After 28 years in law enforcement, Cox opened this store.

“There’s definitely a need for law enforcement, fire department, military personnel to have a place to come home to. We try to carry the stuff here that will appeal to them,” said Cox.

Once you get to the showroom, you’ll find a wall that’s dedicated to law enformcement. Patches from almost every state and an area dedicated to those who’ve died in the line of duty.

“One of the guys that was lost in my department, his name was Curtis Bartlett, he has his own case. Curtis was a great guy. During my tenure in 28 years he was the first officer we lost in the line of duty,” added Cox. “Most of the patches that we have in the store come from folks that have brought them with them, or sent them, to have a little piece of their department here.”

Cox and his business partner hope one day they’ll have a patch from every state. To remind customers and officers of the connection through law enforcement.

“They’re leaving a part of themselves here. They are my brothers and sisters regardless of whether I’ve ever met them before. This is just a way to show my family.”

The store is located on the parkway in Gatlinburg near Best Italian and World of Illusions.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kingston home explosion

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Sevier Co. mayor extends mask mandate

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The mayor said October is a busy month for the county and he believes keeping masks mandatory will help keep the community healthy during this time.

News

“I think about you all the time:” Joel Guy Jr. contacts best friend from jail

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Joel Guy Jr.'s best friend and roommate reveals details about guy’s personality.

News

Cade Mays cleared to play for Vols

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The SEC cleared Cade Mays to play for Tennessee.

Latest News

WVLT

Even cooler Friday and Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Last night’s cold front brought the rain. Two more cold fronts through early next week will keep temperatures below average for the next several days.

News

NC college student charged after two killed in crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
A North Carolina college student was charged with two counts after allegedly hitting a man and woman in Boone while driving impaired in Boone in early September.

News

Knoxville artists in the spotlight after Hamilton retweets photo of their mural

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
They hope it will encourage people to stay positive.

News

Making a Difference: Knox County teacher raising money to give kindergartners scribble pads

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
School supplies are expensive, even for little ones. One Knox County kindergarten teacher is hoping to make a difference by giving them a cool piece of technology to learn with.

News

As gameday looms, UT and Knoxville Police officials outline law enforcements role

Updated: 3 hours ago
UTPD and Knoxville Police detail game day safety ahead of UT's first home game.

News

Bristol Motor Speedway hosts historic race in the dirt

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
2021 season tickets on sale now; BMS will once again host a round of Cup Series Playoffs in September