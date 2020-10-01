Store in Gatlinburg honors law enforcement

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) -- The Blue Line Tactical and Practical Store is a new place in Gatlinburg where you can buy police-themed T-shirts and collectibles. The owners say the store isn’t just about profits, but also about honor.

The moment you walk into this store in Gatlinburg you’re going to know that it’s dedicated to law enforcement.

“When people walk in the store, I’ve told the employees that I want them to feel like they’re coming home,” said Buck Cox. “On the steps, that’s the acronym for the thin blue line--honesty, integrity courage, bravery--it speaks to what the job takes.”

After 28 years in law enforcement, Cox opened this store.

“There’s definitely a need for law enforcement, fire department, military personnel to have a place to come home to. We try to carry the stuff here that will appeal to them,” said Cox.

Once you get to the showroom, you’ll find a wall that’s dedicated to law enformcement. Patches from almost every state and an area dedicated to those who’ve died in the line of duty.

“One of the guys that was lost in my department, his name was Curtis Bartlett, he has his own case. Curtis was a great guy. During my tenure in 28 years he was the first officer we lost in the line of duty,” added Cox. “Most of the patches that we have in the store come from folks that have brought them with them, or sent them, to have a little piece of their department here.”

Cox and his business partner hope one day they’ll have a patch from every state. To remind customers and officers of the connection through law enforcement.

“They’re leaving a part of themselves here. They are my brothers and sisters regardless of whether I’ve ever met them before. This is just a way to show my family.”

The store is located on the parkway in Gatlinburg near Best Italian and World of Illusions.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.