Tenn. Department of Health to offer free salsa lesson to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health is offering a free virtual salsa lesson Friday to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

The free lesson will be offered on Facebook live Friday October 2, at 4:00 p.m.

September 15-October 15 is Hispanic Heritage Month! Do you know how to salsa?! Join TDH this Friday, October 2, at 4 p.m. CT on our Facebook Live for a free salsa lesson! Learn new dance moves, burn calories and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month! https://t.co/YLCl1oiicr pic.twitter.com/B98ZffA5BF — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 30, 2020

Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized this year from September 15, 2020 through October 15.

