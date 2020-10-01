Advertisement

Tenn. Department of Health to offer free salsa lesson to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

The free lesson will be offered on Facebook live Friday October 2, at 4:00 p.m.
September is Hispanic Heritage Month and is usually full of events, but many are canceled this year because of the pandemic.
September is Hispanic Heritage Month and is usually full of events, but many are canceled this year because of the pandemic.
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health is offering a free virtual salsa lesson Friday to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

The free lesson will be offered on Facebook live Friday October 2, at 4:00 p.m.

Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized this year from September 15, 2020 through October 15.

