Tenn. Department of Health to offer free salsa lesson to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
The free lesson will be offered on Facebook live Friday October 2, at 4:00 p.m.
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Health is offering a free virtual salsa lesson Friday to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
Hispanic Heritage Month is recognized this year from September 15, 2020 through October 15.
