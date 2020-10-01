Tenn. man accused of shooting at neighbors with ‘high powered rifle,' said they caused ‘bad anxiety’

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hawkins County officials said a man was arrested Monday after he reportedly shot at his neighbors with a rifle.

Deputies were called to a home on Payne Ridge Road after receiving complaints that a man was “shooting a high powered rifle at his neighbors.”

According to reports, 51-year-old Samuel Horne said he told his neighbors numerous times to stay off his property. Horne said his neighbor mowed and loaded up a trailer on his property, despite his warnings.

Horne said he was trying to scare the neighbors off his property, during an interview with deputies on the scene.

Investigators said the neighbor said he was loading a trailer when Horne came outside and stared at him. The neighbor told official Horne then went inside and returned with a gun, firing in his direction.

Horne’s wife reportedly tried to take the gun from him, but Horne pulled away and fire at the neighbor once again.

Deputies said Horne admitted to suffering from PTSD after serving in the Armed Forces. Horne said his neighbors have been causing him to “have really bad anxiety.”

Horne was arrested and charged with two counts of reckless endangerment by firearm.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.