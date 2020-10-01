Advertisement

Tennessee death row inmate dies of natural causes

Officials said Marlon Kiser, 50, died at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution Wednesday night.
Officials said Marlon Kiser, 50, died at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution Wednesday night.
Officials said Marlon Kiser, 50, died at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution Wednesday night.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tenessee death row inmate has passed away of apparent natural causes, according to the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Officials said Marlon Kiser, 50, died at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution Wednesday night.

Kiser was sentenced to death in 2003 for first-degree murder in the death of Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Donald Bond in 2001.

The inmate’s cause of death is pending an official determination by the medical examiner. TDOC said there were no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kiser’s assigned housing unit.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Blount Co. road closed following gas line break

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department has responded to the incident.

WVLT

Cooler for high school football, Vols home opener

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
The cool air may be a bit delayed, but it may require you to keep a jacket around for the next two days.

News

Vol nurses partner with UT to provide game day health screenings

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The volunteers will ensure ushers, first responders, and food and beverage service workers, pass a health check that includes a temperature screen and questions.

News

UT reports less than 80 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The University of Tennessee has reported a significant drop in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks.

News

Drive-In at the Midway announces October lineup

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Admission to the screening is free, but moviegoers must register online to gain entrance.

Latest News

News

Texas officials say 2-3 months until water safe after brain-eating amoeba kills 6-year-old

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said they will continue to test the city’s water once the process is complete to make sure it’s safe.

News

California to study reparations for Black Americans

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Similar proposals have been introduced in Congress for decades but have never passed.

News

Maryville community gathers to walk and pray for the nation

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
More than a hundred people united in Maryville to walk in solidarity and saying prayers for the nation along their way.

News

Joel Guy Jr trial: Day 3

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

Freeform’s ’31 Nights of Halloween’ begins Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Freeform will show family-friendly films each night during the month of October.