Tennessee death row inmate dies of natural causes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tenessee death row inmate has passed away of apparent natural causes, according to the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Officials said Marlon Kiser, 50, died at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution Wednesday night.

Kiser was sentenced to death in 2003 for first-degree murder in the death of Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Donald Bond in 2001.

The inmate’s cause of death is pending an official determination by the medical examiner. TDOC said there were no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kiser’s assigned housing unit.

