Tennessee’s house speaker looks to rollback health department powers

A Tennessee lawmaker wants to limit the authority of the six metropolitan health departments across the state.
FILE: The Tennessee Speaker of the House visited Sevier County schools Wednesday to see how reopening is going. (Sept. 30, 2020)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee lawmaker wants to limit the authority of the six metropolitan health departments across the state.

A spokesperson for Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton says the speaker believes these health departments, which have their own authority and issue their own health directives independently from the state, have too much control.

Doug Kufner, a spokesman for Sexton’s office, told WMC the speaker believes health departments like in Shelby County, Tennessee should advise local elected officials but not be the authority. “Speaker Sexton believes independent health departments like Shelby County have too much control and autonomy. They should serve in advisory roles to our local elected officials, not as the absolute authority. Speaker Sexton will ask the General Assembly to scale back this law next year.”

Kufner says Sexton will ask the Tennessee General Assembly to scale back the autonomy next year.

“Tennessee has safely reopened, and many businesses have regained their economic momentum,” Sexton said in a statement to WVLT. “That is not the case in our six larger counties like Davidson County, which is the slowest recovering and has one of the highest unemployment rates. Traveling across Tennessee, I have heard from many people and businesses in our larger counties who are all frustrated with the lack of communication from these unelected bureaucrats. Their restrictive policies only continue to hamper our statewide recovery efforts and cause further damage to the Tennessee business community.”

Earlier this week, Gov. Bill Lee lifted COVID-19 restrictions in the other 89 counties across the state, which don’t have their own health departments. Knox, Shelby and four other counties are exempt from the governor’s order.

Knox County’s Board of Health has come under scrutiny. Monday, the county commission passed a resolution to limit the board’s power; however, the resolution has no legal standing.

