Texas officials say 2-3 months until water safe after brain-eating amoeba kills 6-year-old

Officials said they will continue to test the city’s water once the process is complete to make sure it’s safe.
Josiah McIntyre
Josiah McIntyre(NBC)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WVLT/CBS) - Texas officials announced it could take up to three months to disinfect the water in Lake Jackson after a brain-eating amoeba killed a 6-year-old.

While becoming infected with the amoeba is rare, officials said they will continue to test the city’s water once the process is complete to make sure it’s safe.

“The path forward for the citizens of Lake Jackson is not going to be one that’s short,” Texas Commission on Environmental Quality executive director Toby Baker said at a press conference. “We have to get through the boil water first, which could take two to three weeks, after that we have to get chlorine levels to a state that can burn the entire system, scour the system, and kill the amoebas. That could take up to an additional 60 days.”

Officials believe the incident is isolated and water in surrounding areas is safe.

Six-year-old Josiah McIntyre died in September after being infected with the brain-eating parasite Naegleria fowleri. McIntyre’s mother said he became ill with flu-like symptoms first, but his condition soon deteriorated to the point where he was having trouble standing and communicating, CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reports.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration after testing found the brain-eating amoeba in the water supply. Officials lifted the warning on Saturday but warned residents to boil their water before consuming.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality also advised residents to prevent water from getting into their nose when bathing, showering, swimming and washing their faces.

