Titans-Steelers game rescheduled to later in season due to COVID-19, sources say

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter a player and a staff member tested positive on Thursday.
Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) kicks a 49-yard field goal against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The kick gave the Titans a 33-30 win. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) kicks a 49-yard field goal against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The kick gave the Titans a 33-30 win. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans have rescheduled their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for later this season after another player tested positive for COVID-19, according to sources.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the news on Twitter Thursday morning.

According to Schefter a player and a staff member tested positive on Thursday.

