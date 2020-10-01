Titans-Steelers game rescheduled to later in season due to COVID-19, sources say
According to NFL insider Adam Schefter a player and a staff member tested positive on Thursday.
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans have rescheduled their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for later this season after another player tested positive for COVID-19, according to sources.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the news on Twitter Thursday morning.
