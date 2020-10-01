Titans-Steelers game rescheduled to later in season due to COVID-19, sources say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans have rescheduled their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for later this season after another player tested positive for COVID-19, according to sources.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the news on Twitter Thursday morning.

According to Schefter a player and a staff member tested positive on Thursday.

Titans-Steelers game this week is being rescheduled for later this season, per source.



There were two more positive tests in Tennessee -- one player, one personnel. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.