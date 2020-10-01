Titans will still allow limited amount of fans at games, despite COVID outbreak

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The NFL announced Wednesday the Sunday matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed due to multiple Titans players testing positive for COVID-19.

Team representatives told WTVF, the decision will not impact the ability of season ticket holders with tickets to attend games this season.

Before the season started season ticket holders were given options with what to do with their tickets. One option included keeping their investments and trying to attend socially distanced games when chosen.

The NFL said, depending on case counts, the Titans could be rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.