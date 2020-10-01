Advertisement

Titans will still allow limited amount of fans at games, despite COVID outbreak

The NFL said, depending on case counts, the Titans could be rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday.
A cyclist passes by Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The NFL announced Wednesday the Sunday matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed due to multiple Titans players testing positive for COVID-19.

Team representatives told WTVF, the decision will not impact the ability of season ticket holders with tickets to attend games this season.

Before the season started season ticket holders were given options with what to do with their tickets. One option included keeping their investments and trying to attend socially distanced games when chosen.

