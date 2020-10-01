UT reports less than 80 COVID-19 cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee has reported a significant drop in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks.

UT officials confirmed the university currently has 75 active COVID-19 cases. Less than a month ago the university had nearly 700 confirmed cases

According to UT, 72 students and 3 employees have tested positive as of Oct. 1.

The university will continue to track how many individuals are self-isolating due to exposure to COVID-19, COVID-19 symptoms or positive test results. The university confirmed 314 individuals are currently self-isolating.

According to data released by UT, 1,427 individuals have recovered since June 8.

UT students began moving onto campus for the fall semester on August 9. The semester began on Aug. 19 with an estimated 29,000 students enrolled. Students are required to wear masks and self-test for COVID-19 symptoms before arriving on campus each day.

Nearly half the classes offered will include an in-person component, the other half will be fully online or a part of a hybrid in-person and virtual teaching method.

UT Chancellor Plowman gives a live update on the university’s COVID-19 response on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:30 a.m. Click here to watch.

