Vol nurses partner with UT to provide game day health screenings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nursing faculty and students at the University of Tennessee are displaying the Volunteer spirit by giving their time to conduct health screenings for all Neyland Stadium staff, employees and volunteers during the 2020 football season.

UT’s College of Nursing and Athletics Department have entered into a partnership to ensure that in-stadium personnel pass a health screening before being permitted inside. The volunteers will ensure ushers, first responders, and food and beverage service workers, pass a health check that includes a temperature screen and questions.

“This collaboration represents all that is great about the University of Tennessee—partnerships,” said Sadie Hutson, executive associate dean of academic affairs for the college. “We are thrilled to have our students and faculty at the forefront of this unique opportunity to promote the health and safety of employees, athletes, and fans.”

Shelia Swift, assistant dean of undergraduate programs, said the partnership is an excellent way for UT’s undergraduate nursing students to get involved during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We couldn’t think of a better group to partner with than our own nursing faculty and students,” David Elliott, associate athletics director for event management, said. “This university has a proud history of volunteering, and that same spirit is alive and well and being demonstrated by the College of Nursing.”

The Vols will face the University of Missouri Tigers at noon on Saturday, October 3, in Neyland Stadium. The game will air on the SEC Network.

