Woman arrested after leading deputies on multi-county chase

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is in custody after leading LCSO and Roane County deputies on a multi-county chase Thursday.

Around midnight, an LCSO deputy saw a purple Chevrolet Camero traveling at a high speed and swerving on U.S. Highway 70. The officer attempted to stop the driver, identified as Mary Goddard, but she refused to stop.

The chase began in Loudon County and continued into Roane and Anderson Counties.

Deputies said they were able to stop Mary Goddard on Y-12 property in Anderson County after Roane County deputies were able to perform a box-in maneuver.

Goddard was charged with Felony Evading by Motor Vehicle, Felony Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Driving Under the Influence (3rd offense), Driving on a Revoked License for DUI, Possession of Schedule 4 Narcotics, and Possession of Schedule 3 Narcotics.

Officials said Goddard is being held at the Loudon County Detention Facility pending bond.

