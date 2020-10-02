Allardt Pumpkin Festival announces run to benefit Pat Summitt Foundation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The annual Allardt Pumpkin Festival in Fentress County selected the Pat Summitt Foundation as their charity to support during the Pumpkin Run.

Each year, festival organizers select a charity to run for. The 2020 festival will benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation. All runners will wear orange socks and Smokey will make an appearance before the race to kick-off the event.

The event will begin at Allardt Elementary School at 220 Portland Avenue Allardt, TN Saturday, Oct. 3. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race will start at 9 a.m.

