Austin-East Magnet High School moves to online learning through fall break

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County School officials announced Austin-East Magnet High School will transition to online learning due to COVID-19 concerns.

The school will begin virtual learning on Monday, October 5. School officials said the transition is expected to last a total of five school days. Students with last names A-E will return to school for in-person instruction after fall break on Monday, October 19.

“This decision is based on multiple school metrics that are monitored by the district,” KCS officials sais. “Online learning is being implemented in order to ensure that students continue to receive high-quality instruction.”

