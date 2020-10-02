Bodies of mother, daughter found at SC home prompts investigation

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WVLT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the bodies of a mother and daughter were found at a rural home in South Carolina Thursday morning.

WIS reported deputies went to a home on Weyerhaeuser Road around 11:30 a.m. after a caller told 911 he was on the scene of a suspicious death. Upon arrival, deputies found the women’s bodies and detained the caller.

The sheriff’s office identified the victims as 43-year-old Veronica Negrete and her 23-year-old daughter Cassandra. Both lived at the home. The mother’s body was found in her bed, while the daughter’s body was found in a car in the home’s backyard. Both were stabbed.

WIS reported the bodies were taken for autopsy, and the investigation is in the early stages.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.