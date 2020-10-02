CDC points finger at hedgehogs, bearded dragons in multi-state salmonella outbreak

(WVLT/CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is investigating after a multi-state outbreak of salmonella tied to pet bearded dragons and hedgehogs occurred.

People in 17 states have been struck by salmonella with 16 of 23 ill people reporting contact with a hedgehog, the CDC said. Five people have been hospitalized, but there have been no deaths so far. Thirteen people have also been hospitalized with salmonella, of a different strain, in eight states. Ten of those 13 reported contact with a bearded dragon.

According to CNN, the hedgehogs came from various sources, and the bearded dragons came from pet stores across a number of states.

Salmonella symptoms are: diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps with the illness typically lasting four to seven days, according to the CDC.

CNN’s Jamie Gumbrecht contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.