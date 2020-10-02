East Tenn. organization seeking to help end domestic violence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -An East Tennessee organization is holding an awareness and fundraising campaign to help end domestic violence in the community.

The Junior League of Knoxville (JLK) plan to hold its fourth annual Little Black Dress Initiative (LBDI) throughout the month of October.

According to a release, the LBDI is a week long event where participants can wear one black dress for five consecutive days, illustrating the impact of limited resources, time and opportunities on many victims of domestic violence.

The LBDI events include:

Thursday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.: Little Black Apron Virtual Cooking Class with Local Food Blogger Krista of DeSocio. Sign up by emailing jlklittleblackdress@gmail.com

Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.: LBDI Kick-Off Community Panel at Cherokee Country Club

Thursday, Oct. 8 from 5 p.m. -7 p.m.: Sip and Shop at Beauty MRKT and Olive Vines at 4921 Homberg Drive, Suite B1, Knoxville, TN.

Friday, Oct. 9 at 6:45 p.m.: Charity Ride at Cyclebar Bearden $25 per person, pay at the door

Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.: Virtual Bingo. Sign up by emailing jlklittleblackdress@gmail.com

Boards are $10 for one or three boards for $25.

Monday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.: AR Workshop at 5442 Homberg Drive, Knoxville, TN. Sign up on the AR workshop website.

Thursday AND Friday, Oct. 22 & 23: Kendra Scott Shopping Event (in store and virtual) 5350 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN.

Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.: Painting with a Twist at 11000 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN.

For more information visit Junior League of Knoxville here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.