East Tenn. sale being held to support traumatic brain injury survivor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Memorial Day weekend quickly changed the lives of Courtney Archer and her husband Chad Archer.

On May 23, 2020 Chad Archer received a traumatic brain injury after riding a dirt bike without a helmet.

“He wasn’t conscious, heavy breathing, it was literally probably one of the most scariest moments of my life," said Courtney.

Courtney says she and others discovered Chad lying face down and appeared to be having a seizure. That’s when she and several others managed to lift Chad into her SUV and were able to meet paramedics and emergency crews.

Once arriving at the hospital, Courtney says doctors told her Chad would have to undergo surgery and insert a bolt into his brain to monitor the swelling. Unfortunately after a few days of monitoring his brain, the swelling increased.

Chad’s wife says doctors then told she and her family would need to make a decision about another procedure.

“Our options were perform this procedure where they remove a portion of his skull or don’t perform it and what was going to potentially happen was the swelling would increase they would be unable to treat it, and it would eventually press on his brain stem and ultimately he wouldn’t survive," explained Courtney.

Opting for Chad to have the surgery, the procedure went successfully. However, Courtney says doctors still warned she and her family members that Chad wasn’t out of the woods yet.

“One of the doctors told me and my father-In-Law, you know, ‘yeah, it’s been successful so far but don’t expect much’. He said where his injury is don’t expect him to swallow, to eat, yet alone if you’re wanting him to get up and walk around and know who you are and go back to normal it’s not likely,” said Courtney.

Months after his injury Chad is making strides in his recovery. He can’t remember the accident or some of his time at the hospital, but he is able to do things like talk, carry on conversation, put on his socks and shoes and he’s even learning to walk again.

Since Chad’s incident, strangers, family members, co-workers and friends have all come together to help the Archer’s but more financial help is needed.

Courtney says she and Chad are currently out of work, and need financial help to maintain their bills and their two sons.

To continue to help the Archer’s, a rummage sale is taking place Saturday, October 3 with all proceeds going towards the traumatic brain injury survivor and his family.

Chad and Courtney are both very thankful for all of the support from the community they continue to receive.

The rummage sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2315 Chantilly Drive Northeast, Knoxville, TN 37917.

If you are unable to attend the sale, you can donate to the family’s GoFundMe page here.

