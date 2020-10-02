Farragut heads to Science Hill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Admirals have averaged nearly 40 points a game in their three wins, but only five in their two losses, including last week’s setback at Maryville.

No information has been released if Coach Eddie Courtney will be back on the sidelines tonight at Science Hill. Courtney was in the press box and coaching in a limited capacity last week against the Rebels.

After dropping their opener, the Hilltoppers have won four straight games and are playing very good.

It will be an interesting match up Friday night in Johnson City.

