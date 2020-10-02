Gov. Lee 'praying’ for Trump, first lady after COVID-19 diagnosis

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee said he and his wife are praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for COVID-19.

Lee took to Twitter Friday morning and said he is “praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania’s swift recovery and for all others affected by this virus.”

.@MariaLeeTN and I are praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania’s swift recovery and for all others affected by this virus. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) October 2, 2020

White House officials said the president was experiencing mild symptoms but in “good spirits” and “feeling energetic,” following his diagnosis. First Lady Melania Trump said she was also experiencing mild symptoms, but feeling well over all.

