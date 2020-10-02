Grand Ole Opry inviting back audience to celebrate 95th birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Grand Ole Opry is reopening its curtains for a limited audience this weekend to celebrate its 95th birthday, WTVF reported.

According to the venue, the audience will be capped at 500 guests. People can sit in the same group but at a distance. Masks are mandatory for everyone and temperatures will be taken.

WTVF reported, there is a sold-out show Saturday featuring Dierks Bentley, Terri Clark, Vince Gill and Lorrie Morgan.

“This whole year has been almost unimaginable. So, it’s unimaginable really at this point that in a few days this big red curtain is going to go up for the first time in months and on that side of it will be a live audience of fans from around the country,” said Dan Rogers, VP and Executive Producer for the Grand Ole Opry.

Tickets for Saturday, Oct. 3 event are sold out and tickets for the rest of the shows in October are now on sale.

