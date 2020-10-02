Advertisement

Grand Ole Opry inviting back audience to celebrate 95th birthday

The Grand Ole Opry is reopening its curtains for a limited audience this weekend, WTVF reported.
The Grand Ole Opry
The Grand Ole Opry(WNDU)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Grand Ole Opry is reopening its curtains for a limited audience this weekend to celebrate its 95th birthday, WTVF reported.

According to the venue, the audience will be capped at 500 guests. People can sit in the same group but at a distance. Masks are mandatory for everyone and temperatures will be taken.

WTVF reported, there is a sold-out show Saturday featuring Dierks Bentley, Terri Clark, Vince Gill and Lorrie Morgan.

“This whole year has been almost unimaginable. So, it’s unimaginable really at this point that in a few days this big red curtain is going to go up for the first time in months and on that side of it will be a live audience of fans from around the country,” said Dan Rogers, VP and Executive Producer for the Grand Ole Opry.

Tickets for Saturday, Oct. 3 event are sold out and tickets for the rest of the shows in October are now on sale.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Joel Guy Jr. learns fate after jury returns with verdict

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler and Lauren Meyers
A jury reached a decision in the trial of Joel Guy Jr.

National

Grand jury audio details moments before Breonna Taylor died

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN
Police said they knocked repeatedly and identified themselves for a minute or more before using a battering ram to enter Breonna Taylor’s apartment, according to Kentucky grand jury recordings released Friday, then killed her in a rapid hail of gunfire.

News

Match Made in Heaven: Knoxville marching band without a football team finds a football team without a marching band

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Zack Rickens
The Warriors take on Notre Dame Friday night for homecoming, with kickoff set for 7:30.

WVLT

Patchy frost northwest, but lots of sun this weekend

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
A chill settles in this weekend.

Latest News

News

Allardt Pumpkin Festival announces run to benefit Pat Summitt Foundation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
All runners will wear orange socks and Smokey will make an appearance before the race to kick-off the event.

News

Gov. Lee 'praying’ for Trump, first lady after COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Lee took to Twitter Friday morning and said he is “praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania’s swift recovery and for all others affected by this virus.”

News

Knox County officials rescue 16-year-old dog stuck in storm drain

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said the dog was safely removed from the storm drain and returned to its owner.

News

Austin-East Magnet High School moves to online learning through fall break

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Students with last names A-E will return to school for in-person instruction after fall break on Monday, October 19.

News

University of Tennessee announces commencement ceremonies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The University of Tennessee released commencement ceremonies will be occurring for Spring, Summer and Fall 2020 graduates.

News

Knoxville man arrested after reportedly kidnapping ex-girlfriend from convenience store

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The victim told deputies Vaughn downloaded an app on her phone that allowed him to see her location.