Advertisement

Invasive snail found in the US for the first time

Murder hornets and now invasive snails--2020 has it all.
An invasive snail has been found in the U.S. for the first time, and it was discovered in Florida.
An invasive snail has been found in the U.S. for the first time, and it was discovered in Florida.(Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) — Murder hornets and now invasive snails--2020 has it all.

WTSP reports that an invasive snail has been found in the U.S. for the first time, and it was discovered in Florida.

The horntail snail, or Macrochlamys indica, was positively identified by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDCAS) in Miami-Dade County. It was found by a gastropod enthusiast who sent the creature to the University of Florida for a positive ID.

“The horntail snail is an invasive pest with the potential to cause serious health implications for Floridians,” Commissioner Nikki Fried said. “Our Division of Plant Industry and essential industry partners are continuing to monitor this threat and working towards a plan to stop the horntail snail’s spread into other areas of Florida.”

The FDCAS said the horntail snail is a well-known pest in India that feeds on a variety of commercial crops. Since the first one was identified, WTSP reported that a program to survey, control and eradicate them has been put in place to stop the spread.

You can learn more about the horntail snail here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman found mauled to death by dogs in SC

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A woman was found dead after being mauled by dogs in South Carolina, deputieis said.

News

Bodies of mother, daughter found at SC home prompts investigation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the bodies of a mother and daughter were found at a rural home in South Carolina Thursday morning.

News

Tenn. woman accused of pulling gun ends up calling police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Police in Memphis said road rage resulted in one woman pulling a gun and pointing it at another driver, but she ended up being the one to call for help.

WVLT

Cooler for high school football, Vols home opener

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Bowling
The cool air may be a bit delayed, but it may require you to keep a jacket around for the next two days.

Latest News

News

NC woman trapped in Goodwill trailer for 2 days, freed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Asheville police officers searched for the woman but didn’t find her.

News

‘No indication’ of a black bear in area after scavenged human remains found in Campbell County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The body has been transported to Knoxville for autopsy and TWRA has set a trap for the bear.

News

Florida man arrested for throwing Bible at deputies

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Florida man faces several charges after deputies said he threw the good Book at them--literally.

News

East Tennessee family’s orchard business thrives in 8th generation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Anne Brock
The family’s granddaughter plans to continue the tradition.

News

Run a Knoxville 5k and be a child’s superhero

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Anne Brock
Superhero 5K runs October 1 - 17

News

Claiborne Co. nurse charged with prescription fraud charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
After an investigation, the TBI says they found evidence that Powell forged hydrocodone prescriptions and had them filled for her personal use.