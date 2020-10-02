Joe Biden to be tested for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Democratic Presidential nominee, Joe Biden will be tested for COVID-19 on Friday, according to a report from CNN.

On Tuesday, Biden took the debate stage alongside President Donald Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday night.

“He does need to be immediately tested,” said CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta. “He has come in proximity to someone that has COVID.”

According to Gupta, since Biden and Trump were standing more than 6 feet apart during the deabte, it’s likely he does not have the virus. Gupta said testing is still important since the two were indoors and not wearing masks.

