Joel Guy Jr. reaches fate after jury returns with verdict

A jury reached a decision in the trial of Joel Guy Jr.
Joel Guy Jr. trial: Day 4
By Megan Sadler and Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of the man accused of brutally murdering and dismembering his parents in their Hardin Valley home during Thanksgiving weekend 2016.

Joel Michael Guy Jr. has been found guilty on all charges including two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of first degree felony murder, and two counts of abuse of a corpse.

The jury included 12 citizens and began deliberations just after 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 and reached a verdict at Friday, Oct. 2 around 11:30 a.m.

According to the judge, the jury found Joel Guy Jr. guilty unanimous in all 7 counts.

The four-day-long trial involved more than 700 pieces of evidence and 27 witnesses.

In the state of Tennessee, a conviction of first-degree murder triggers an automatic life sentence.

