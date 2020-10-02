Advertisement

Knox County officials rescue 16-year-old dog stuck in storm drain

By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Rescue alongside Rural Metro Fire rescued a 16-year-old dog stuck in a storm drain Thursday.

The dog was discovered in a 10 inch storm drain 35 feet from the access point.

Officials said the dog was safely removed from the storm drain and returned to its owner.

