Knoxville man arrested after reportedly kidnapping ex-girlfriend from convenience store

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said a Knoxville man was arrested after reportedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend from a convenience store in Sullivan County.

Deputies said they were notified Thursday that a woman left home to go to the store and never returned, WJHL reported. A GPS tracker on the woman’s vehicle showed authorities her car was located at the convenience store.

Investigators discovered surveillance video showing the woman arriving at the store before she was blocked in by another vehicle.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle that blocked the woman in was her ex-boyfriend Michael Vaughn, 42. Vaughn reportedly had a verbal exchange with the woman before she go into his vehicle and left the parking lot.

According to reports, the woman had an order of protection against Vaughn. The two were located by police at a motel in Bristol, Virginia.

The victim told deputies Vaughn downloaded an app on her phone that allowed him to see her location.

Vaughn was arrested by Bristol Police. A warrant for his arrest in Tennessee is being obtained. Vaughn will be charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Aggravated Stalking.

