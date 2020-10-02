Knoxville Webb takes on Grace Christian

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -David Meske’s Spartans have bounced back nicely from a down season last year.

Webb is undefeated in its region play and a 3-2 overall scoring at least 40 points in those three wins.

The Spartans are facing a Grace Christian Academy that’s on a roll. Coach Bradley’s Rams are 6-0 led by quarterback Cooper Riggs, who’s passed for at least 400 yards in his last two games.

Coach Bradley will be mic’d up with WVLT tonight for his pregame talk at Grace Christian Academy.

