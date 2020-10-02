Knoxville woman dies after suffering heart attack in Cades Cove

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said a Knoxville woman is dead after suffering a heart attack in Cades Cove on Tuesday.

GSMNP rangers responded to reports of a woman in cardiac arrest in Cades Cove around 2:31 p.m.

Ima M. King, 82, experienced a heart attack at the visitor contact station and bookstore near Cable Mill. According to reports, bystanders and park rangers attempted to perform CPR and used automated external defibrillator (AED) in an effort to save King.

The 82-year-old remained unresponsive and was pronounced dead at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

