Advertisement

Knoxville woman dies after suffering heart attack in Cades Cove

According to reports, bystanders and park rangers attempted to perform CPR and used automated external defibrillator (AED) in an effort to save King.
(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said a Knoxville woman is dead after suffering a heart attack in Cades Cove on Tuesday.

GSMNP rangers responded to reports of a woman in cardiac arrest in Cades Cove around 2:31 p.m.

Ima M. King, 82, experienced a heart attack at the visitor contact station and bookstore near Cable Mill. According to reports, bystanders and park rangers attempted to perform CPR and used automated external defibrillator (AED) in an effort to save King.

The 82-year-old remained unresponsive and was pronounced dead at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New board game brings the Great Smoky Mountains into your living room

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Harry Sullivan
“Hike It” Smoky Mountain Edition captures the accomplishments and challenges of hiking, and puts it into a family fun board game.

News

Joe Biden to be tested for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
On Tuesday, Biden took the debate stage alongside President Donald Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday night.

News

Racist comments, pornography disrupt UT diversity panel

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There were around 100 students participating Wednesday when the panel was interrupted by unknown people.

News

Man sentenced to 17 years stole identities of dead people

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In 2014 and 2015, Jackson researched online obituaries for information about dead people, and then used the information to take over their financial accounts.

Latest News

News

Officials say small businesses in Tenn. benefited from relief program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Payments for eligible businesses ranged from $2,500 to $30,000.

News

Dolly Parton releases first Christmas album in 30 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Parton’s last holiday album, Home for Christmas, was released in 1990.

WVLT

Temperatures take a dip for the weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
A chill settles in this weekend.

WVLT

Cooler for high school football, Vols home opener

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Austin Bowling
The cool air may be a bit delayed, but it may require you to keep a jacket around for the next two days.

News

A full recap of the murder trial of Joel Guy Jr.

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler and Ashley Bohle
Prosecutors argued that Joel Guy Jr. followed the instructions written down in a notebook found in the bedroom where he was sleeping.

News

See Knoxville in a new way thanks to this photography group

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
A group of photographers in Knoxville wants to record everything during what’s been a tough few months here and across the world. They’re called The League of Scruffy Photographers.