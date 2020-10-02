LIVE: Jury resumes deliberation in murder trial of Joel Guy Jr.
The jury continued deliberations in the murder trial of Joel Guy Jr., the man accused of brutally murdering and dismembering his parents in their Knox County home during Thanksgiving weekend 2016.
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The jury returned to the courtroom Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. before continuing deliberations.
*WARNING: Details revelead during this trial could be considered disturbing*
