Maryville heads to Fulton
Starting the season 0-3, the Fulton Falcons have won two straight games.
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Falcons outscored Austin-East and Karns by a total of 84-to-14.
The Maryville Rebels defense have forced 11 turnovers and have not allowed more than nine points in a game.
The two face off Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
