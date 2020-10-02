Maryville heads to Fulton

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Starting the season 0-3, the Fulton Falcons have won two straight games.

The Falcons outscored Austin-East and Karns by a total of 84-to-14.

The Maryville Rebels defense have forced 11 turnovers and have not allowed more than nine points in a game.

The two face off Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

