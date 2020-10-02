Advertisement

Maryville heads to Fulton

Starting the season 0-3, the Fulton Falcons have won two straight games.
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Falcons outscored Austin-East and Karns by a total of 84-to-14.

The Maryville Rebels defense have forced 11 turnovers and have not allowed more than nine points in a game.

The two face off Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

