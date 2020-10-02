Match Made in Heaven: Knoxville marching band without a football team finds a football team without a marching band

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Like many southern football towns on Friday nights, fans at Christian Academy of Knoxville’s high school games experience a welcome fall chill, the smell of popcorn in the air and the sound of drums rolling around the mountains. But if you look a little closer, you will notice something different, something unique. When the band takes to the field, the school colors on their uniforms don’t match either the home or opposing football teams' colors.

Instead, they are the maroon and white of nearby Concord Christian School. CAK and CCS began a partnership that appears to be a match made in heaven.

One school has a marching band, but no current football program, and the other school has a football program, but not enough band students to march. The two Christian schools discovered that each could help the other.

Last year, CAK musicians were happy to take to the field and march on game days with Concord’s award-winning band, which they continue to do this season. But new this year, CAK and CCS formed a mutually beneficial football co-op, allowing CCS athletes (who do not currently have a program at their school) to play with the CAK Warriors, a program with a history of state championships.

“Concord is incredibly proud of these athletes who have worked hard all season and are currently undefeated,” says CCS Director of Marketing and Development, Lorna Keeton.

“This is such a beautiful partnership,” says CAK’s Director of Marketing and Communications, Julya Johnson. “It allows both schools to have more opportunities for our students and a chance to connect with others and build friendships.”

The Warriors take on Notre Dame Friday night for homecoming, with kickoff set for 7:30.

