Morristown police searching for missing couple.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Morristown Police Department is searching for a missing couple last seen on Thursday, Oct. 1.

According to a release, Waynah Louise Witt and Douglas Melvin Turner Jr. were last seen at Elwood Trailer Park in Morristown Thursday around lunch time.

Witt is a white female, 5′5′' tall and weighs around 129 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Turner is a white male, 6′3″ tall, weighs around 250 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

MPD and family are concerned for the couple’s safety. According to MPD the couple is not wanted for a crime.

Anyone with information is to contact MPD at 423-585-2701.

