Morristown West faces Carter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Despite a hard fought loss at South-Doyle last week, the Carter Green Hornets have been one of the pleasant surprises during this 2020 high school football season.

The Hornets have had four wins in six games and return to play at home Friday to face a Morristown West team which fell to arch rival Morristown East last week, 23-17.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.