NC woman trapped in Goodwill trailer for 2 days, freed

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WVLT) - A homeless woman was discovered trapped in a Goodwill trailer after being locked inside for two days, WLOS reports.

The woman was found after a neighbor in a West Asheville community told Goodwill employees they heard someone yelling and banging on the trailer from inside.

“And our staff heard the same thing, went to investigate it, opened the trailer door up and found a woman inside of it,” Goodwill vice president of operations Bill Haymore said.

Haymore also noted that the prior week, someone cut the fence and broke into the back lot of the store and cut the locks off of three truck trailers. An employee relocked the trailers, not knowing anyone was inside.

“She got out of the trailer, had some of the donations in hand,” he said after workers unlocked the trailer. “Our staff asked if she would wait, the police department was on the way. At that point she dropped the bags that she had and ran.”

Asheville police officers searched for the woman but didn’t find her.

