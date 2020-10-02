Advertisement

Notre Dame’s president tests positive for coronavirus

FILE: The University of Notre Dame president the Rev. John Jenkins meets reporters, at the Vatican, Friday, June 14, 2019. He announced Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, that he tested positive for the coronavirus.
FILE: The University of Notre Dame president the Rev. John Jenkins meets reporters, at the Vatican, Friday, June 14, 2019. He announced Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, that he tested positive for the coronavirus.(Andrew Medichini | AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The University of Notre Dame’s president announced Friday that he tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week after he attended a White House event without wearing a mask.

The Rev. John Jenkins sent an email to university students and staff saying his symptoms were mild and that he would continue to work from home.

The announcement came after Jenkins this week apologized for not wearing a mask during Saturday’s Rose Garden ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee who is a Notre Dame graduate and law professor.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Allardt Pumpkin Festival announces run to benefit Pat Summitt Foundation

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
All runners will wear orange socks and Smokey will make an appearance before the race to kick-off the event.

News

Gov. Lee 'praying’ for Trump, first lady after COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Lee took to Twitter Friday morning and said he is “praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania’s swift recovery and for all others affected by this virus.”

News

Knox County officials rescue 16-year-old dog stuck in storm drain

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said the dog was safely removed from the storm drain and returned to its owner.

News

Austin-East Magnet High School moves to online learning through fall break

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Students with last names A-E will return to school for in-person instruction after fall break on Monday, October 19.

National

Harvey Weinstein charged with more rapes in California

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The new charges mean Weinstein is now charged with 11 felony counts in Los Angeles County, involving five women.

Latest News

National

Tuscaloosa man sentenced to 600 years for sexual exploitation of children

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WBRC staff
Chief U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced 32-year-old Matthew Miller to 7,200 months in prison for producing child pornography.

National

Grand jury audio details moments before Breonna Taylor died

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN
Police said they knocked repeatedly and identified themselves for a minute or more before using a battering ram to enter Breonna Taylor’s apartment, according to Kentucky grand jury recordings released Friday, then killed her in a rapid hail of gunfire.

Coronavirus

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; Trump family campaign events postponed

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

Politics Headlines

Trump, first lady positive for coronavirus; Trump family campaign events postponed

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump campaign says all events featuring the president and his family are postponed after his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence will continue campaigning.

National

Trump joins growing list of virus-infected world leaders

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Here’s a look at other leaders who have had the virus.