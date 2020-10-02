Patchy frost northwest, but lots of sun this weekend

NOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cooler weather is here to stay for most of next week – along with bluebird skies!

One thing we won’t see much of: rain!

The Vols forecast looks great and we start climbing the ladder with warmer temps next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A Frost Advisory is posted for the higher-up Smokies. BRRRRR! Much colder air arrived right on time today! Knoxville hit 44° Friday morning, sure, but there may have even been some patchy frost in Fentress, Wayne, and Scott Counties!

There’s really no ‘weather’ happening apart from a chill in the air and blue skies, late Friday and continuing into Saturday. We have a tremendous – and bone dry – forecast for Friday night high school football

It’s football time in Tennessee! Boy, does that feel good to say! It will feel really chilly Saturday morning, as temps come tumbling down into the lower 40s.

Tailgaters will want a late-fall-type jacket Saturday morning. Your ‘I’m all Vol’ forecast gets into the upper 50s by the first quarter kickoff. By the end of the sun-filled game, you may have a nasty sunburn. The temps, however, will be well-below-average; we top out at 68° in Knoxville.

Missouri comes to town for the home-opener Noon game. (WVLT)

The same forecast of sun and cool weather applies for everyone, whether you’re going to the game or not.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday has some late evening rain, most of it light, and most of it north of Interstate 40. We should end up with less than a quarter of an inch through Monday morning.

Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday should all be below average, with high temperatures in the Valley right around room temperature. We’ve got some clouds rolling in on Tuesday but there’s no rain. Wednesday through Friday will be a touch warmer, and will feature lots of sunshine!

Your Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

