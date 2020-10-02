'Pleased with the outcome of the trial’ KCSO releases statement on Joel Guy Jr. verdict

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knox County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Friday, Oct. 2 on the verdict of Joel Guy Jr., the man accused of brutally murdering and dismembering his parents in their Hardin Valley home during Thanksgiving weekend 2016.

Joel Michael Guy Jr. was found guilty on all charges including two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of first degree felony murder, and two counts of abuse of a corpse.

KCSO said they are pleased with the outcome of the trial.

“Sheriff Tom Spangler says he’s hopeful the family can begin healing from this tragic loss and wishes to thank the Deputies, Detectives, Forensic Unit & Support Staff for their hard work and diligence in this case. It is cases like these that weigh heavy on the hearts of all first responders. Additionally, I want to commend the District Attorney General & her staff for a job well done," said KCSO in a statement. ”Everyone at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office extends our sincere prayers and heartfelt condolences to the family & friends of Mr. & Mrs Guy."

