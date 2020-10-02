Advertisement

President, First Lady to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

President Donald Trump said he and First Lady Melania Trump will begin the “quarantine process” after one of the president’s top aides tested positive for the virus.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump said he and First Lady Melania Trump will begin the “quarantine process” after one of the president’s top aides tested positive for the virus.

On Thursday night, the president said his aide, Hope Hicks, tested positive for coroanvirus.

The president said he and the first lady were awaiting their test results.

