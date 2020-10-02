President, First Lady to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure
President Donald Trump said he and First Lady Melania Trump will begin the “quarantine process” after one of the president’s top aides tested positive for the virus.
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday night, the president said his aide, Hope Hicks, tested positive for coroanvirus.
The president said he and the first lady were awaiting their test results.
