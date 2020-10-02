President, First Lady to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump said he and First Lady Melania Trump will begin the “quarantine process” after one of the president’s top aides tested positive for the virus.

On Thursday night, the president said his aide, Hope Hicks, tested positive for coroanvirus.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The president said he and the first lady were awaiting their test results.

