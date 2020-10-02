Advertisement

Racist comments, pornography disrupt UT diversity panel

There were around 100 students participating Wednesday when the panel was interrupted by unknown people.
The University of Tennessee campus
(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Racist comments and pornographic images disrupted a virtual panel discussion at the University of Tennessee, during its annual Diversity and Inclusion Week, College of Communication and Information Dean Mike Wirth said.

The interruption came near the end of a panel called “Women as Change Agents,” Wirth said. Featured speakers included Carlotta Walls LaNier, one of the Little Rock Nine who integrated Little Rock Central High School in the 1950s.

Wirth said there were around 100 students participating Wednesday when the panel was interrupted by unknown people.

“All of a sudden we heard the F-word and the N-word. That got repeated a couple of times. Then they inserted a horrible video,” Wirth said.

Wirth said he sent an email to all participants apologizing for the disruption and letting them know that the school has upgraded its security so it won’t happen again.

“It’s unfortunate this has to happen,” he said. “That idiots have to interrupt what’s been a great week.”

