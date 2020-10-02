Advertisement

See Knoxville in a new way thanks to this photography group

A group of photographers in Knoxville wants to record everything during what’s been a tough few months here and across the world. They’re called The League of Scruffy Photographers.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of photographers in Knoxville wants to record everything during what’s been a tough few months here and across the world. They’re called The League of Scruffy Photographers.

Greg Blackmon is a part of the group.

“Knoxville is unique in that we have so much to offer, yet it has this artistic, scruffy side. It’s a little bit different, but a little bit unique and 100 percent awesome,” said Blackmon.

Since March, the country has looked a little different--quieter streets, hidden smiles, and sweeter simple pleasures here in Knoxville. Leader David Luttrell said their goal was observing the changes to the city.

“We take a lot of things for granted and as photographers we’re observers, lookers we’re watchers. We’re in a medium where we have to express our own point of view and photography is a wonderful way to do it,” said Luttrell.

Photographer Mike Hallman captured silhouettes and lonely streets.

“I just try to go for shadowy subjects. And what makes Knoxville iconic,” said Hallman.

Photographer Kyle Hislip followed people motivated by change, during a time of unrest.

Photographer Yasmin Murphy took town to get back to her roots.

“I wanted to focus on the youth in Knoxville. I grew up in Knoxville... I started off shooting my friends, that’s all who I could get to be in my shot. So just going back to that idea of taking people around and getting to do shoots with them and have fun,” said Murphy.

It might look a little different, but the group says 100 years from now people will look back at these photos to see how the Scruffy City pulled together to create good times from a bad situation.

Their photographs will be in October at The Emporium Center.

You can attend the Center’s First Friday event on October 2nd from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Everyone must wear a mask, and the studio is limiting the number of people allowed inside.

The League of Scruffy Photographers includes work by Jalynn Baker, Robert Batey, Greg Blackmon, Morris Brady, Ric Brooks, Bradley Cantrell, Josh Collins, Khoa Dinh, John Fairstein, Justin Fee, Deana Fulton, Mike Hallman, Gary Heatherly, Kyle Hislip, Douglas Hubbard, Tony Long, David Luttrell, Jess Maples, Jake Harrison Miller, Yasmin Murphy, Patrick Murphy-Racey, Tom Owens, Shawn Poynter, Holly Rainey, Lennie Robertson, Eric Smith, Amy Smotherman, Jessica Tezak, Tinah Utsman, Cyndy Waters, Marianna Woodside, and Rodney Yardley.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Cooler for high school football, Vols home opener

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
The cool air may be a bit delayed, but it may require you to keep a jacket around for the next two days.

News

A full recap of the murder trial of Joel Guy Jr.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler and Ashley Bohle
Prosecutors argued that Joel Guy Jr. followed the instructions written down in a notebook found in the bedroom where he was sleeping.

News

President, First Lady to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump said he and First Lady Melania Trump will begin the “quarantine process” after one of the president’s top aides tested positive for the virus.

News

CDC points finger at hedgehogs, bearded dragons in multi-state salmonella outbreak

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The outbreaks of different strains of salmonella have caused approximately a dozen hospitalizations that investigators have linked back to contact with animals.

Latest News

News

Invasive snail found in the US for the first time

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
WTSP reports that an invasive snail has been found in the U.S. for the first time, and it was discovered in Florida.

News

Woman found mauled to death by dogs in SC

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A woman was found dead after being mauled by dogs in South Carolina, deputieis said.

News

Bodies of mother, daughter found at SC home prompts investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the bodies of a mother and daughter were found at a rural home in South Carolina Thursday morning.

News

Tenn. woman accused of pulling gun ends up calling police

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Police in Memphis said road rage resulted in one woman pulling a gun and pointing it at another driver, but she ended up being the one to call for help.

News

NC woman trapped in Goodwill trailer for 2 days, freed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Asheville police officers searched for the woman but didn’t find her.

News

‘No indication’ of a black bear in area after scavenged human remains found in Campbell County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The body has been transported to Knoxville for autopsy and TWRA has set a trap for the bear.