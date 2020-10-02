See Knoxville in a new way thanks to this photography group

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of photographers in Knoxville wants to record everything during what’s been a tough few months here and across the world. They’re called The League of Scruffy Photographers.

Greg Blackmon is a part of the group.

“Knoxville is unique in that we have so much to offer, yet it has this artistic, scruffy side. It’s a little bit different, but a little bit unique and 100 percent awesome,” said Blackmon.

Since March, the country has looked a little different--quieter streets, hidden smiles, and sweeter simple pleasures here in Knoxville. Leader David Luttrell said their goal was observing the changes to the city.

“We take a lot of things for granted and as photographers we’re observers, lookers we’re watchers. We’re in a medium where we have to express our own point of view and photography is a wonderful way to do it,” said Luttrell.

Photographer Mike Hallman captured silhouettes and lonely streets.

“I just try to go for shadowy subjects. And what makes Knoxville iconic,” said Hallman.

Photographer Kyle Hislip followed people motivated by change, during a time of unrest.

Photographer Yasmin Murphy took town to get back to her roots.

“I wanted to focus on the youth in Knoxville. I grew up in Knoxville... I started off shooting my friends, that’s all who I could get to be in my shot. So just going back to that idea of taking people around and getting to do shoots with them and have fun,” said Murphy.

It might look a little different, but the group says 100 years from now people will look back at these photos to see how the Scruffy City pulled together to create good times from a bad situation.

Their photographs will be in October at The Emporium Center.

You can attend the Center’s First Friday event on October 2nd from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Everyone must wear a mask, and the studio is limiting the number of people allowed inside.

The League of Scruffy Photographers includes work by Jalynn Baker, Robert Batey, Greg Blackmon, Morris Brady, Ric Brooks, Bradley Cantrell, Josh Collins, Khoa Dinh, John Fairstein, Justin Fee, Deana Fulton, Mike Hallman, Gary Heatherly, Kyle Hislip, Douglas Hubbard, Tony Long, David Luttrell, Jess Maples, Jake Harrison Miller, Yasmin Murphy, Patrick Murphy-Racey, Tom Owens, Shawn Poynter, Holly Rainey, Lennie Robertson, Eric Smith, Amy Smotherman, Jessica Tezak, Tinah Utsman, Cyndy Waters, Marianna Woodside, and Rodney Yardley.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.