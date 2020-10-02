State officials remind Tennesseans of REAL ID deadline

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennesseans now have one year to get their REAL IDs, according to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

On Oct. 1, 2021, the REAL ID Act of 2005 will go into effect. On this day, anyone boarding a commercial flight within the U.S. will be required to have a REAL ID-compliant license or an acceptable alternative.

Alternatives include a valid United States passport or military ID. A full list of other acceptable alternative forms of identification can be found here.

To apply for a REAL ID, Tennesseans must provide one proof of citizenship or legal presence, one proof of their full Social Security Number, and two proofs of Tennessee residency along with documentation to support any name change from your proof of citizenship document.

The deadline was originally pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the national emergency declaration.

