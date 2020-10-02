Temperatures take a dip for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are below average going into the weekend, but it’s a brief break from 70s. We’ll get back to “average” temperatures next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We get real chilly Friday morning. We’re cooling to low to mid 40s for most of the area, while upper 30s are reaching the higher elevations.

It’s a beautiful Friday, so enjoy the mostly clear sky. We have a few passing clouds early, then all clear this afternoon to evening. The high is only around 64 degrees, which is about 10 degrees below average. There is a chilly breeze out of the North.

Tonight will be clear, with patchy fog, and a low around 42 degrees. Even cooler to start Saturday!

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is also expected to be a chilly morning, so you’ll want a heavier jacket as you get ready to tailgate for the Vols’ home opener. For the Volunteers kickoff at noon Saturday, we will only be around 60 degrees. Your I’m All Vol forecast looks good by the end of the game, topping out in the upper 60s. Some folks in the west stands may need to hold onto the jacket as the shade takes over that half of the stadium.

Missouri comes to town for the home-opener Noon game. (WVLT)

Your next shot at rain returns late next Sunday into Monday. We’re looking at spotty showers Sunday, then more scattered Sunday night. Sunday’s high will be around 70 degrees. Monday is around 68, with spotty rain leftover.

After that, temperatures are around “normal", in the low to mid 70s and the mornings will be closer to 50 degrees.

Friday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

