Tenn. man who used dead people’s identities in fraud scheme sentenced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for using the identities of dead people to take over credit card, savings and stock accounts and steal hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis said Thursday that 58-year-old James Jackson was convicted in September 2019 of charges including mail fraud, aggravated identity theft, and theft of mail.

He was sentenced Wednesday by a federal judge. Jackson would impersonate dead people to convince customer service representatives at banks, credit card companies and financial firms to mail new bank and credit cards to vacant homes in Memphis.

