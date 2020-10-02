Tenn. sex offender arrested in connection to TBI child pornography case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation charged a Lawrenceburg man after an investigation revealed the man to be in possession of child pornography.

TBI agents received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in early 2020, that a registered sex offender may be engaged in downloading and transferring child pornography.

An investigation found Timothy Lynn Smith, 49, to be in possession of between 50 and 100 digital images of child pornography.

On Wednesday, Smith was indicted and charged Smith with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by the Lawrence County Grand Jury.

Smith was arrested and booked into the Lawrence County Jail on $100,000 bond.

