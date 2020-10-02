Tenn. woman accused of pulling gun ends up calling police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - Police in Memphis said road rage resulted in one woman pulling a gun and pointing it at another driver, but she ended up being the one to call for help.

WREG reported that, according to police, Peggy Vaughn was taken into custody Wednesday after an incident that occurred with another driver.

Investigators said that Vaughn pulled a gun on another driver when they allegedly wouldn’t let her pull out in front of them while in traffic on Winchester and Riverdale. The victim began trailing Vaughn, and that’s when police said Vaughn called for help.

WREG said Vaughn was charged with aggravated assault.

