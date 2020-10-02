Tennessee basketball prepares for season during pandemic
The team took captured the photo wearing UT face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee basketball team released its 2020-21 team picture with a twist.
The Southeastern Conference announced Dec. 29 and 30 will be the the start dates for conference games in men’s basketball.
All Division I programs will be permitted to begin practice on Oct. 14 and conduct up to 30 practices leading up to the beginning of the season.
