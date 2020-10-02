Tennessee basketball prepares for season during pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee basketball team released its 2020-21 team picture with a twist.

The team captured a photo wearing UT face masks during the pandemic.

The Southeastern Conference announced Dec. 29 and 30 will be the the start dates for conference games in men’s basketball.

All Division I programs will be permitted to begin practice on Oct. 14 and conduct up to 30 practices leading up to the beginning of the season.

BEHOLD:



Your 2020-21 Tennessee Volunteers 🍊🏀 pic.twitter.com/VLum103Go6 — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) October 1, 2020

