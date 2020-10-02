Advertisement

Tennessee man, woman accused of beating victim with tire iron, sticks

Two people were arrested after being accused of beating a man unconscious with sticks and a tire iron.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — Two people were arrested after being accused of beating a man unconscious with sticks and a tire iron.

WREG reported that the victim told police he was at a the BP gas station on New Horn Lake Road September 22 when the suspects, Marcus Davis and Regina Lee, approached him and demanded money. The victim said he tried to walk away when they began attacking him. The victim said he tried to get his stuff back, but the two attacked him with sticks and a tire iron.

Officials said the victim passed out during the attack, and the suspects took his car.

The victim was able to identify the suspects via surveillance footage.

