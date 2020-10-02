Advertisement

Two dead after motorcycle crash on Clinton Highway

Officials said the driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle. They were pronounced dead on the scene.
(Source: WVLT)
(Source: WVLT)(WIBW)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said two people were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon.

According to THP, a vehicle was traveling south on US Highway 25 West and attempting to turn onto East Wolf Valley Road. A motorcycle traveling north on US Highway 25 West reportedly pulled out in front of the car causing the two to collide.

Officials said the driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators identified the victims as 29-year-old Zachary Johnson and 31-year-old Stephanie Whitaker.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tenn. sex offender arrested in connection to TBI child pornography case

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alivia Harris
An investigation found Timothy Lynn Smith, 49, to be in posession of between 50 and 100 digital images of child pornograhpy.

News

Joel Guy Jr. reaches fate after jury returns with verdict

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler and Lauren Meyers
A jury reached a decision in the trial of Joel Guy Jr.

News

LIVE: Jury resumes deliberation in murder trial of Joel Guy Jr.

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris and Lauren Meyers
The jury continued deliberations in the murder trial of Joel Guy Jr., the man accused of brutally murdering and dismembering his parents in their Knox County home during Thanksgiving weekend 2016.

News

State officials remind Tennesseans of REAL ID deadline

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The deadline was originally pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the national emergency declaration.

Latest News

News

State officials remind Tennesseans of REAL ID deadline

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The deadline was originally pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the national emergency declaration.

News

Knoxville woman dies after suffering heart attack in Cades Cove

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to reports, bystanders and park rangers attempted to perform CPR and used automated external defibrillator (AED) in an effort to save King.

News

New board game brings the Great Smoky Mountains into your living room

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harry Sullivan
“Hike It” Smoky Mountain Edition captures the accomplishments and challenges of hiking, and puts it into a family fun board game.

News

Joe Biden to be tested for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
On Tuesday, Biden took the debate stage alongside President Donald Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday night.

News

Racist comments, pornography disrupt UT diversity panel

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There were around 100 students participating Wednesday when the panel was interrupted by unknown people.

News

Man sentenced to 17 years stole identities of dead people

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In 2014 and 2015, Jackson researched online obituaries for information about dead people, and then used the information to take over their financial accounts.