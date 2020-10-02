Two dead after motorcycle crash on Clinton Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said two people were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon.

According to THP, a vehicle was traveling south on US Highway 25 West and attempting to turn onto East Wolf Valley Road. A motorcycle traveling north on US Highway 25 West reportedly pulled out in front of the car causing the two to collide.

Officials said the driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators identified the victims as 29-year-old Zachary Johnson and 31-year-old Stephanie Whitaker.

